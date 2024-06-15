Delhi HC Orders Removal of Kejriwal Court Video

In a decisive move on Saturday, the Delhi High Court directed Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings from various social media platforms. The case pertains to the excise policy issue.

The contentious video shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing a trial court. Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma have issued notices to six individuals, including Sunita Kejriwal, along with social media giants like X, Meta, and YouTube, following allegations of violating Delhi High Court's video conferencing rules.

The social media platforms have also been instructed to take down any reposted content. The case, brought forward by lawyer Vaibhav Singh, is set for further hearing on July 9.

