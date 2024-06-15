Left Menu

Delhi HC Orders Removal of Kejriwal Court Video

The Delhi High Court has ordered Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media. A bench issued notices to multiple individuals and social media platforms, directing the removal of similar content if reposted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:15 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File/Photo) Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move on Saturday, the Delhi High Court directed Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings from various social media platforms. The case pertains to the excise policy issue.

The contentious video shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing a trial court. Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma have issued notices to six individuals, including Sunita Kejriwal, along with social media giants like X, Meta, and YouTube, following allegations of violating Delhi High Court's video conferencing rules.

The social media platforms have also been instructed to take down any reposted content. The case, brought forward by lawyer Vaibhav Singh, is set for further hearing on July 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

