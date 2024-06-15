BSF Nabs Drone and Heroin in Amritsar
The BSF seized a China-made drone and 557 grams of heroin in a joint operation with Punjab Police near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar's Kahangarh village. The operation took place after receiving a tip-off and highlights ongoing border security challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet of 557 grams of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. This was disclosed by a spokesperson of the paramilitary force on Saturday.
The operation was launched on Friday night after intelligence inputs were received, leading to a thorough search in Kahangarh village. The successful interception underscores the persistent challenges faced by border security personnel amidst increasing instances of cross-border smuggling.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab and Chandigarh Gear Up for Crucial Lok Sabha Elections
Punjab Gears Up for Lok Sabha Polls with Enhanced Security Measures
Unprecedented Seizures in Punjab Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
BSF seizes two drones carrying narcotics near India-Pakistan border in Punjab
Punjab Lok Sabha Elections: High-Stakes Contest Amidst Key Political Faces