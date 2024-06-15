BSF Nabs Drone and Heroin in Amritsar

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet of 557 grams of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. This was disclosed by a spokesperson of the paramilitary force on Saturday.

The operation was launched on Friday night after intelligence inputs were received, leading to a thorough search in Kahangarh village. The successful interception underscores the persistent challenges faced by border security personnel amidst increasing instances of cross-border smuggling.

