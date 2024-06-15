Left Menu

BSF Nabs Drone and Heroin in Amritsar

The BSF seized a China-made drone and 557 grams of heroin in a joint operation with Punjab Police near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar's Kahangarh village. The operation took place after receiving a tip-off and highlights ongoing border security challenges.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:37 IST
In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) in collaboration with the Punjab Police seized a China-made drone and a packet of 557 grams of heroin from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. This was disclosed by a spokesperson of the paramilitary force on Saturday.

The operation was launched on Friday night after intelligence inputs were received, leading to a thorough search in Kahangarh village. The successful interception underscores the persistent challenges faced by border security personnel amidst increasing instances of cross-border smuggling.

