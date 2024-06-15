Security Forces Intercept Rs 60 Crore Heroin Smuggling Via Drones
Security forces seized 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 60 crore being smuggled into Rajasthan's Anupgarh from Pakistan using drones. Two incidents occurred, with smugglers fleeing in one. Anupgarh Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya mentioned plans to install an anti-drone system to prevent future smuggling.
In a significant crackdown, security forces on Saturday seized 12 kg of heroin valued at Rs 60 crore, being smuggled into Rajasthan's Anupgarh district from Pakistan using drones, according to police sources.
In two separate incidents, heroin consignments weighing 6 kg each were recovered from the Anupgarh and Sameja Kothi areas by the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police. The daring attempt saw BSF jawans firing at a drone near 13 K village in Anupgarh, resulting in the recovery of two packets of heroin worth Rs 30 crore.
Meanwhile, in Sameja Kothi, locals alerted police after hearing a drone, leading to a standoff where smugglers opened fire but managed to escape. Superintendent of Police Ramesh Morya confirmed frequent smuggling attempts via drones and announced plans to deploy an anti-drone system to counter such activities.
