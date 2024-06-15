Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL24 UKD-TEMPO-3RDLD ACCIDENT **** 12 killed, 14 injured as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand Rudraprayag: Twelve tourists were killed and 14 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway here in Uttarakhand on Saturday, officials said. **** CAL16 MN-FIRE **** Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow Imphal: A major fire broke out at a building in the Manipur secretariat complex near Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said. **** DEL12 JK-ROY-UAPA-PARTIES **** NC, PDP disapproves of prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy, ex-professor under UAPA Srinagar: The National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have expressed their disapproval of the prosecution sanction against author Arundhati Roy and a former professor in Kashmir under the stringent UAPA for allegedly making provocative speeches at an event in Delhi in 2010. **** DEL15 MHA-JK-SHAH **** Home Minister Amit Shah to review J-K security situation on Sunday New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in the wake of the recent terror attacks there and is expected to give broad guidelines to intensify counter-terror operations, sources said. **** BOM20 MH-ACCIDENT-JJB-PROBE **** Porsche crash: Panel probing two JJB members over minor's bail finds procedural lapses, misconduct Pune: A committee formed to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has found ''procedural lapses'', ''misconduct'' and ''non compliance of norms'', a senior official said on Saturday. **** BOM19 CG-NAXAL-3RD LD ENCOUNTER **** 8 Naxalites, one STF jawan killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh Narayanpur: Eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. **** CAL20 OD-MINISTERS-PORTFOLIO **** Odisha CM allocates portfolios to ministers; keeps home, finance Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, keeping home, finance and several other departments to himself, according to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan. **** CAL14 OD-CHURCH-LOOT **** Miscreants loot church, attack 2 priests in Odisha's Sundergarh district Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants physically assaulted two priests and looted Rs 10 lakh from a catholic church in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Saturday. **** CAL11 WB-IIT STUDENT-MOTHER **** IIT student's mother hopeful of getting justice 2 years after son's death Kolkata: The mother of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed, whose decomposed body was found in the hostel around two years ago, on Saturday said she is hopeful of getting justice after a court-appointed forensic expert said the youth from Assam ''might have been hit by an object and shot at''. **** MDS20 KA-PETROL-DIESEL-LD HIKE **** Petrol, diesel to get costlier in Karnataka as govt hikes sales tax on fuel Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel which will make petrol and diesel costlier. **** BOM22 MH-MVA-LD REBELS **** No question of taking back rebels, say Uddhav, Sharad Pawar Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday stated categorically that there was no question of taking back those who sided with the rebel factions. **** LEGAL: LGD7 DL-HC-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD VIDEO **** HC orders removal of video of excise case court proceedings involving Kejriwal from social media New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered removal of a video recording of court proceedings related to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case from social media platforms. **** LGD8 DL-HC-JOURNALIST-CONG **** Delhi HC orders removal of social media posts by Cong leaders against journalist Rajat Sharma New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered removal of social media posts by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Ragini Nayak alleging that veteran journalist Rajat Sharma used ''abusive language'' during his show on the Lok Sabha election result day. **** LGD6 DL-COURT-CM AIDE **** Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22 New Delhi: A court here on Saturday extended till June 22 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. **** LGD3 SC-NEET-PLEA **** Plea in SC seeks scrapping of NEET-UG exam, court-monitored CBI probe New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the NEET-UG 2024 exam and an apex court-monitored probe by the CBI or any other independent agency into the alleged irregularities in the test held on May 5. **** BUSINESS: DEL23 BIZ-VAISHNAW-IT ELECTRONICS **** Drafting of rules under data protection law in advanced stage; extensive industry consultations soon: Vaishnaw New Delhi: Drafting of rules under the data protection legislation is in advanced stage with industry-wide consultations slated soon, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, asserting that India will also look at doubling electronics production and adding jobs under the Modi 3.0 government. **** FOREIGN: FGN33: G7-ITALY-MELONI ****Italian PM Meloni officially closes G7 Summit; mentions talks with PM Modi Bari (Italy): Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday officially closed the G7 Summit in the Apulia region of southern Italy, with a reference to her talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.**** FGN21: KUWAIT-FIRE-REAL ESTATE-CRACKDOWN ****Kuwaiti authorities launch crackdown on illegal property extensions after Mangaf fire Dubai/Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have launched a crackdown on illegal property extensions in the wake of a devastating fire at a seven-storey building that claimed the lives of 50 people, including 46 Indians, according to a media report on Saturday.**** FGN4 G7-COMMUNIQUE-IMEC **** G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Bari (Italy): The Group of Seven industrialised nations have committed to promoting concrete infrastructure initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in the G7 Summit Communique issued at the end of the three-day G7 Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN18 G7-MELONI-MODI-VIDEO **** Hello from the Melodi team, says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in video with Modi Bari (Italy): ''Hi friends, from #Melodi'', this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** FGN11 US-DELEGATION-INDIA VISIT **** Powerful US Congressional delegation to visit India to strengthen bilateral ties, meet Dalai Lama Washington: A powerful bipartisan US congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaulis, is visiting India to strengthen bilateral ties and to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. By Lalit K Jha ****

