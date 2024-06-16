Mumbai Police Thwart Plot: Rajasthan Man Arrested for Salman Khan Death Threat

The Mumbai Police have registered a new case linked to the April firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence, leading to the arrest of Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation, an official announced on Sunday.

Gujar, 25, from Bundi, Rajasthan, allegedly uploaded a YouTube video declaring his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs and threatening to kill Salman Khan because the actor had not yet apologized, stated the crime branch official.

The accused recorded the video on a highway and posted it online. Due to the case's severity, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan to investigate, resulting in Gujar's apprehension. The case has been registered at Mumbai's cyber police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

