Mumbai Police Thwart Plot: Rajasthan Man Arrested for Salman Khan Death Threat
Mumbai Police have arrested Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Rajasthan for criminal intimidation linked to the firing outside Salman Khan's residence in April. Gujar allegedly uploaded a video threatening to kill Khan for not apologizing. The incident is connected to notorious gangs, and further investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Police have registered a new case linked to the April firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence, leading to the arrest of Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Rajasthan on charges of criminal intimidation, an official announced on Sunday.
Gujar, 25, from Bundi, Rajasthan, allegedly uploaded a YouTube video declaring his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs and threatening to kill Salman Khan because the actor had not yet apologized, stated the crime branch official.
The accused recorded the video on a highway and posted it online. Due to the case's severity, a police team was dispatched to Rajasthan to investigate, resulting in Gujar's apprehension. The case has been registered at Mumbai's cyber police station, and further investigation is ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four Killed, Six Injured in Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan
Ensuring Excellence: Quality and Safety in Rajasthan Hospital Constructions
Police Foil Plot to Attack Salman Khan by Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Prioritizes Law and Order
"BJP is coming back with a huge majority", says Rajasthan CM on exit polls