Left Menu

Amit Shah Commands Zero-Terror Plan in Jammu Division

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror strategies in Jammu, similar to those in Kashmir, aiming to counter terrorism. At a high-level meeting, he also reviewed preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage and emphasized intensified counter-terrorism operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:21 IST
Amit Shah Commands Zero-Terror Plan in Jammu Division
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division akin to their success in Kashmir.

He emphasized the Narendra Modi government's commitment to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir through innovative methods.

The directives were issued during a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terrorist incidents, according to sources.

Shah urged agencies to replicate the achievements in the Kashmir Valley within Jammu, utilizing the area domination and zero-terror plans.

In a subsequent meeting, he assessed the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage starting June 29.

According to sources, the home minister received a comprehensive briefing on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are set to escalate counter-terrorism efforts in the near future.

These operations will adhere to the prime minister's directives.

Shah led the high-level meeting at the North Block three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a similar meeting, instructing officials to employ the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities following recent terror attacks, including an assault on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of the Jammu region.

The meeting saw participation from National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain, among other senior security officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024