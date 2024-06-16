Amit Shah Commands Zero-Terror Plan in Jammu Division

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division akin to their success in Kashmir.

He emphasized the Narendra Modi government's commitment to combat terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir through innovative methods.

The directives were issued during a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following recent terrorist incidents, according to sources.

Shah urged agencies to replicate the achievements in the Kashmir Valley within Jammu, utilizing the area domination and zero-terror plans.

In a subsequent meeting, he assessed the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage starting June 29.

According to sources, the home minister received a comprehensive briefing on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are set to escalate counter-terrorism efforts in the near future.

These operations will adhere to the prime minister's directives.

Shah led the high-level meeting at the North Block three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a similar meeting, instructing officials to employ the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities following recent terror attacks, including an assault on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of the Jammu region.

The meeting saw participation from National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain, among other senior security officials.

