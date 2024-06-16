Left Menu

Pakistani Militant Group Calls Eid Ceasefire Amid Violence Surge

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known for numerous attacks, has declared a cease-fire with security forces during Eid al-Adha. The announcement comes amid escalating violence in Pakistan, allowing worshippers to attend prayers safely. The decision was made following public demand, though the group says it will defend itself if necessary.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for many gun and bomb attacks, has declared a cease-fire with security forces during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The announcement comes as Pakistan faces rising violence, aiming to allow worshippers to attend Eid prayers without fear.

The cease-fire, driven by public demand, will see TTP fighters standing down but ready to defend themselves if attacked. This is the second cease-fire declaration from TTP, following one in 2021 that ended in 2022. Since then, TTP attacks have increased, straining Pakistan-Afghan Taliban relations.

