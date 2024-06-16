Pakistani Militant Group Calls Eid Ceasefire Amid Violence Surge
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known for numerous attacks, has declared a cease-fire with security forces during Eid al-Adha. The announcement comes amid escalating violence in Pakistan, allowing worshippers to attend prayers safely. The decision was made following public demand, though the group says it will defend itself if necessary.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for many gun and bomb attacks, has declared a cease-fire with security forces during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
The announcement comes as Pakistan faces rising violence, aiming to allow worshippers to attend Eid prayers without fear.
The cease-fire, driven by public demand, will see TTP fighters standing down but ready to defend themselves if attacked. This is the second cease-fire declaration from TTP, following one in 2021 that ended in 2022. Since then, TTP attacks have increased, straining Pakistan-Afghan Taliban relations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehreek-e-Taliban
- Pakistan
- ceasefire
- Eid
- violence
- TTP
- Taliban
- attack
- security
- Afghanistan
ALSO READ
Mexico's Bloodiest Election: Corruption and Cartels Fuel Campaign Violence
"Voters will reply to Mamata Banerjee for "encouraging violence": CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim lashes out at TMC
Seventh Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Witnesses Over 26% Turnout Amid Sporadic Violence
TMC indulges in violence to keep its corrupt regime: CPI (M) West Bengal secretary Mohammad Salim
Violence Erupts Amid Final Phase of West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls