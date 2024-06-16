Pakistani Militant Group Calls Eid Ceasefire Amid Violence Surge

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for many gun and bomb attacks, has declared a cease-fire with security forces during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The announcement comes as Pakistan faces rising violence, aiming to allow worshippers to attend Eid prayers without fear.

The cease-fire, driven by public demand, will see TTP fighters standing down but ready to defend themselves if attacked. This is the second cease-fire declaration from TTP, following one in 2021 that ended in 2022. Since then, TTP attacks have increased, straining Pakistan-Afghan Taliban relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)