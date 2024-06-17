Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Success: Senior Naxal Commanders Neutralized in Encounter

Six of the eight Naxalites killed in a Chhattisgarh encounter were senior rank cadres. They were part of the PLGA military company and carried significant cash rewards. This marks the second major success of the ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ in a week, pushing developmental progress in the violence-hit region.

Six of the eight Naxalites killed in a recent encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district were senior rank cadres with cumulative cash rewards of Rs 48 lakh, according to police reports.

Identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi, and Moti, these individuals were active in various capacities within the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company no. 1 and the Maad division supply team formations. This operation signifies the second major success of the 'Maad Bachao Abhiyan' led by Narayanpur police within a week, and the fourth in 45 days, stated Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P, during a press conference on Sunday.

Abhujmaad, a region plagued by Naxal violence for 40 years, is now witnessing the dawn of peace and development, as successful anti-Naxal campaigns expedite progress, according to Sundarraj. The encounter on Saturday saw security forces confronting armed Naxalites in the forest near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages, resulting in eight Naxalite casualties. Numerous weapons and supplies were recovered from the site. The operation was undertaken by a joint team of state police's District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force (STF), and central paramilitary forces.

