Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa Under CID Lens in POCSO Case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faced intense scrutiny on Monday, appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding a POCSO case registered against him. This development follows the Karnataka High Court's decision last Friday to restrain the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case.

Yediyurappa has been implicated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges are based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl, who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru.

While Yediyurappa has vehemently denied the allegations, the victim's brother recently filed a petition claiming the investigation has stalled since its initiation three months ago. He has urged the court to ensure Yediyurappa's arrest and interrogation. This case was transferred to the CID by Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan, following its initial registration by the Sadashivanagar police in March.

The woman who made the original allegations passed away last month due to lung cancer. Meanwhile, in April, the CID had collected Yediyurappa's voice sample for further examination, as investigations continue.

