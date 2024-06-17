Left Menu

Terrorist Neutralized in Bandipora Encounter

A terrorist was killed by security forces in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, during an encounter. The gunfight began after a search operation was initiated upon receiving intelligence about terrorist presence. The identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be confirmed.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:51 IST
terrorist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, security forces neutralized a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The encounter, which took place on Monday, followed a cordon and search operation initiated by the forces based on specific intelligence inputs.

The operation, launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, commenced on the intervening night of June 16-17 in the general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora. The gunfight erupted when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel.

As of the latest reports, one terrorist has been eliminated, although the search operation continues. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be determined, and further searches are ongoing to locate any additional threats in the area.

