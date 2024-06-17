Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Accuses AAP of Politicizing Delhi's Water Crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Delhi's AAP government of politicizing the city's water shortage, claiming Haryana provides more than its share. Saini criticized AAP for corruption and failing to improve Delhi's water distribution system. He asserted BJP's dominance, predicting a third-term victory in upcoming Haryana polls.

Updated: 17-06-2024 20:58 IST
  Country:
  India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched a scathing critique against the AAP-led administration in Delhi, accusing them of politicizing the water crisis in the national capital.

Saini refuted AAP's allegations that Haryana was withholding Delhi's water quota, claiming his government not only meets but exceeds its obligations. He alleged AAP's focus on corruption has led to its failure in upgrading Delhi's water distribution network.

Meanwhile, Water Minister Atishi made a plea at the Wazirabad barrage to release more water, highlighting the ongoing tension between the two administrations. Saini predicted a BJP victory in Haryana's impending elections, denouncing the Congress for spreading misinformation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

