Haryana CM Saini Accuses AAP of Politicizing Delhi's Water Crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched a scathing critique against the AAP-led administration in Delhi, accusing them of politicizing the water crisis in the national capital.

Saini refuted AAP's allegations that Haryana was withholding Delhi's water quota, claiming his government not only meets but exceeds its obligations. He alleged AAP's focus on corruption has led to its failure in upgrading Delhi's water distribution network.

Meanwhile, Water Minister Atishi made a plea at the Wazirabad barrage to release more water, highlighting the ongoing tension between the two administrations. Saini predicted a BJP victory in Haryana's impending elections, denouncing the Congress for spreading misinformation.

