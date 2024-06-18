Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Over NEET Exam Silence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the NEET exam issue. Gandhi highlighted organized corruption in BJP-ruled states like Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana. The Congress party is committed to implementing strict laws against paper leaks to protect the future of students.

Rahul Gandhi
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the contentious NEET exam issue. Gandhi emphasized that his party would persistently voice the concerns of the youth from the streets to the Parliament to establish stringent policies against paper leaks.

The former Congress president pointed to the arrests in BJP-governed states—Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana—as indicative of systematic corruption within the examination process. He dubbed these states as the 'epicentre' of such malpractices.

Posting on X, Gandhi stated, 'Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination.' His remarks followed the Supreme Court's stern observation regarding any negligence, however minor, in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

