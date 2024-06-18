Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi Over NEET Exam Silence
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the NEET exam issue. Gandhi highlighted organized corruption in BJP-ruled states like Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana. The Congress party is committed to implementing strict laws against paper leaks to protect the future of students.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the contentious NEET exam issue. Gandhi emphasized that his party would persistently voice the concerns of the youth from the streets to the Parliament to establish stringent policies against paper leaks.
The former Congress president pointed to the arrests in BJP-governed states—Bihar, Gujarat, and Haryana—as indicative of systematic corruption within the examination process. He dubbed these states as the 'epicentre' of such malpractices.
Posting on X, Gandhi stated, 'Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination.' His remarks followed the Supreme Court's stern observation regarding any negligence, however minor, in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- NEET exam
- Narendra Modi
- Congress party
- paper leaks
- BJP
- corruption
- Bihar
- Gujarat
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Modi's BJP Set for Historic Win in Indian Elections
Sensex Soars to Record High, Investors Rejoice as Exit Polls Predict BJP's Triumph
Modi's BJP-led Alliance Poised for Landslide Victory: Exit Polls
"Wait till June 4...": Kalpana Soren stays hopeful despite Exit polls predicting BJP landslide
Centre's faulty policies, laxity of previous BJP govt caused FDI decline in Karnataka: State Minister Patil