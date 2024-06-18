Left Menu

Sri Lanka Faces Judicial Debate Over Gender Equality Bill

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has declared the 'Gender Equality' Bill inconsistent with Article 12 of the Constitution, causing President Ranil Wickremesinghe to propose a select committee to review the judgment. The court's ruling has sparked controversy, with accusations of 'judicial cannibalism' and cultural insensitivity towards same-sex marriages.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:46 IST
Sri Lanka Faces Judicial Debate Over Gender Equality Bill
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has ruled against the proposed 'Gender Equality' Bill, deeming it inconsistent with Article 12 of the Constitution. This ruling has prompted President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday to suggest appointing a select committee to reevaluate the judgment, accusing the apex court of engaging in 'judicial cannibalism.'

The Gender Equality Bill, aimed at legalizing equal opportunities regardless of sex or gender identity in the predominantly Buddhist nation of 22 million, has met resistance. Critics argue it would permit same-sex marriages, challenging cultural norms.

The Supreme Court's three-member bench ruled a two-thirds parliamentary majority and a referendum would be necessary to pass the bill without amendments to its controversial clauses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024