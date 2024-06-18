Sri Lanka Faces Judicial Debate Over Gender Equality Bill
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has declared the 'Gender Equality' Bill inconsistent with Article 12 of the Constitution, causing President Ranil Wickremesinghe to propose a select committee to review the judgment. The court's ruling has sparked controversy, with accusations of 'judicial cannibalism' and cultural insensitivity towards same-sex marriages.
Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has ruled against the proposed 'Gender Equality' Bill, deeming it inconsistent with Article 12 of the Constitution. This ruling has prompted President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday to suggest appointing a select committee to reevaluate the judgment, accusing the apex court of engaging in 'judicial cannibalism.'
The Gender Equality Bill, aimed at legalizing equal opportunities regardless of sex or gender identity in the predominantly Buddhist nation of 22 million, has met resistance. Critics argue it would permit same-sex marriages, challenging cultural norms.
The Supreme Court's three-member bench ruled a two-thirds parliamentary majority and a referendum would be necessary to pass the bill without amendments to its controversial clauses.
