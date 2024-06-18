Explosive Video Call Linking Indian and Pakistani Gangsters Prompts Probe

A controversial video has surfaced, allegedly showing notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Central Prison, in a video call with Pakistan's gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The clip has triggered immediate action from the Gujarat government, which has initiated a thorough probe.

Spanning 19 seconds, the video shows Bishnoi extending Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bhatti, who responds by informing him that the festival will be celebrated a day later in Pakistan. Bishnoi then promises to call Bhatti the next day to extend greetings again. The authenticity of the viral video remains unverified by PTI.

In response to the video's circulation on social media, the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has ordered a detailed investigation. Education Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the involvement of the Home Department in the inquiry, emphasizing the need to understand whether the video is new or an old recording.

Bishnoi, who was brought to Ahmedabad in August 2023 by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), is a key figure in a cross-border drug smuggling case. Additionally, he has been linked to high-profile crimes, including the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)