Chandrashekhar Azad Warns of Statewide Agitation, Demands Justice for Dalits

Chandrashekhar Azad, president of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and MP from Nagina, has issued a warning of a statewide agitation for the underprivileged if atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh continue. He called for a fast-track investigation into the recent killing of a Dalit youth in Aligarh and demanded compensation and a government job for the victim’s family.

Chandrashekhar Azad, the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and newly elected MP from Nagina, has issued a stern warning of a statewide agitation led by underprivileged communities if the 'atrocities' against Dalits and weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh are not addressed.

Speaking to reporters during a protest against the recent abduction and murder of a Dalit youth in Aligarh, Azad accused the investigating policemen of negligence. 'If the police had acted immediately after Gaurav's abduction, he would have been alive,' he claimed.

Azad is urging for a fast-track investigation into the case, a Rs 50 lakh compensation for Gaurav's family, and a government job for one of the victim's relatives. He emphasized that his party will not only continue protesting but will also participate actively in Uttar Pradesh's mainstream electoral politics, with plans to field candidates in the upcoming assembly by-elections.

