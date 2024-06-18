Tukaram Munde Takes Charge of Unorganised Workers Development
Senior IAS officer Tukaram Munde has been appointed as the Commissioner of Unorganised Workers Development Department. Previously, he served as the secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department since July last year and before that, he was the secretary of the Marathi Language Department.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, senior IAS officer Tukaram Munde was appointed on Tuesday as the Commissioner of the Unorganised Workers Development Department, an official disclosed.
Previously, Munde was the secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, a position he held since July of the previous year.
Before that, he served as the secretary of the Marathi Language Department, highlighting his diverse administrative experience.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We were always here, never went missing: CEC Rajiv Kumar on social media memes calling election commissioners 'Laapata Gentlemen'.
First Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen's Biopic Announced
Biopic on India's first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen announced by Roy Kapur Films
Election Commissioner Raises Concerns Over Uncontested Polls
Election Commissioners Meet President Murmu to Present Newly Elected Lok Sabha Members