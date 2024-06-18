Left Menu

Tukaram Munde Takes Charge of Unorganised Workers Development

Senior IAS officer Tukaram Munde has been appointed as the Commissioner of Unorganised Workers Development Department.

Tukaram Munde Takes Charge of Unorganised Workers Development
In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, senior IAS officer Tukaram Munde was appointed on Tuesday as the Commissioner of the Unorganised Workers Development Department, an official disclosed.

Previously, Munde was the secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, a position he held since July of the previous year.

Before that, he served as the secretary of the Marathi Language Department, highlighting his diverse administrative experience.

