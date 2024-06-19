Shocking Incident: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Three Teenagers

In a deeply disturbing incident, a 13-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by three teenage boys in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The crime allegedly took place on Monday afternoon and was reported to the police the following day, said an official statement.

According to assistant sub-inspector Arvind Gaud of Bamori police station, the minors, aged between 16 and 17, allegedly attacked the young girl while she was out collecting chaff. Legal action has been initiated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

