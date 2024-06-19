Left Menu

Sino-U.S. Joint Crackdown: Uncovering Illegal Foreign Exchange Activities

Chinese police, with information from the U.S., are investigating illegal foreign exchange and money laundering operations tied to a car dealership run by a man surnamed Tong. This case, hailed as a successful example of Sino-U.S. anti-drug cooperation, is under further investigation, signaling renewed collaboration in law enforcement.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:10 IST
Sino-U.S. Joint Crackdown: Uncovering Illegal Foreign Exchange Activities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese police are investigating a case of illegal foreign exchange activity and money laundering after tip-offs from the U.S., state media said on Wednesday, as the two countries work closer to root out cross-border crimes. Based on clues from the U.S. on drugs and money laundering, an investigation by the Liaoning branch of the public security department found that since 2017 a man surnamed Tong started a car dealership in the U.S. to sell vehicles and offer Chinese yuan and U.S. dollar exchange services for car-buying customers, Chinese state media reported.

The operation later evolved into criminal activities including the illegal trading of foreign exchange, CCTV and Xinhua news outlets said, citing the public security department, adding that others were involved. The suspect was arrested and the case is under further investigation, state media said. China's public security department said the case is a successful example of Sino-U.S. anti-drug cooperation.

At the start of 2024, the United States and China re-started talks around counter-narcotics and law enforcement cooperation. Earlier this month, China's Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong held a video call with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, agreeing to maintain communication and deepen cooperation in drug control and combating trans-national crime.

Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, last week met Xie Feng, China's ambassador to the U.S., before departing for a China visit, said the Chinese embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024