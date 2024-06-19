Left Menu

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Vows to Protect Dharma and Advance Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has pledged to safeguard national interests, protect dharma, and unite society. He promised to secure funds for the development of Telangana and Karimnagar, attributing his elevation to party activists' hard work.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:27 IST
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Vows to Protect Dharma and Advance Telangana
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday committed to safeguarding national interests, protecting 'dharma,' uniting society, and striving for Telangana's development, particularly his Karimnagar constituency.

Kumar, on his first visit to Karimnagar after becoming a minister, credited his rise to the dedication of party activists. He expressed gratitude, prostrating on the ground as a sign of respect for his 'karmabhoomi'.

Recounting the hardships faced by party members during his tenure as Telangana BJP president, including police action and house arrests, Kumar dedicated his ministerial role to their sacrifices. He vowed to use his position to serve the nation and his community genuinely, without seeking illegal gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024