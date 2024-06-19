Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Vows to Protect Dharma and Advance Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday committed to safeguarding national interests, protecting 'dharma,' uniting society, and striving for Telangana's development, particularly his Karimnagar constituency.

Kumar, on his first visit to Karimnagar after becoming a minister, credited his rise to the dedication of party activists. He expressed gratitude, prostrating on the ground as a sign of respect for his 'karmabhoomi'.

Recounting the hardships faced by party members during his tenure as Telangana BJP president, including police action and house arrests, Kumar dedicated his ministerial role to their sacrifices. He vowed to use his position to serve the nation and his community genuinely, without seeking illegal gains.

