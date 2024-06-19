Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Challenges PM Modi, Threatens Hunger Strike
Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing water crisis in the capital. Atishi has threatened to begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 21 if the water shortage affecting 28 lakh people is not resolved. The BJP has criticized her move.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, has taken a bold step by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the acute water crisis in the national capital. In a stern warning, she announced her intention to go on an indefinite hunger strike starting June 21 if the issue isn't resolved in a couple of days.
The BJP has hit back at Atishi, with Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva accusing her of indulging in 'theatrics' to divert attention from alleged water theft and black marketeering. Sachdeva demanded the sacking of the AAP government for its 'inaction' on the crisis.
During a press conference, Atishi explained that Delhi's water supply is heavily dependent on Haryana, which has failed to release the agreed-upon share of water. As a result, over 28 lakh citizens are facing a severe water shortage, especially in light of the extreme heat. Atishi urged PM Modi to take immediate action to alleviate the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leads in 17 Lok Sabha Seats in Rajasthan, Counting Underway
"It will be '400 paar' by 4 pm": BJP's Yogendra Chandolia on LS polls result
Intense Battle for Goa's Lok Sabha Seats: BJP vs Congress
BJP Leads in Telangana Lok Sabha Seats as Congress Trails in Khammam
BJP Holds Lead in Karnataka: Counting Underway in Lok Sabha Segments