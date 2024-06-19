Maharashtra Man Arrested for Cheating ASHA Workers of Rs 24 Lakh

In a troubling incident from Latur district, Maharashtra, a man identified as Sudhir Karbhari has been arrested on charges of defrauding four ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers of more than Rs 24 lakh. The police have confirmed his custody until Saturday, while his co-accused, Shrikant Dasrao Shinde and Rajratan Ramrao Suryawanshi, are currently at large.

According to a complaint lodged by Surekha Choudhary, an ASHA worker stationed in Honali village, Deoni tehsil, the accused collected a staggering Rs 24.3 lakh from her and three other workers by promising them employment in the sub-divisional health department. Fake appointment letters were also provided to the victims.

The Deoni police are actively conducting further investigations into the matter to bring the absconding accused to justice.

