Man Arrested for Aiding Terrorists in Deadly Pilgrims' Bus Attack

A man has been arrested for aiding terrorists involved in a deadly June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The attack killed nine people and injured 41 others. The arrest is a significant breakthrough, with further investigations underway.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:57 IST
In a major breakthrough, police have arrested a 45-year-old man for his alleged involvement in aiding terrorists responsible for the June 9 attack on a pilgrims' bus in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. The deadly incident claimed nine lives and left 41 injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, identified the arrested individual as Hakam Din. 'This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, he also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident,' she revealed.

SSP Sharma confirmed that Din's arrest is a critical development in the investigation. Over 150 people have been questioned so far in connection with the attack, and further interrogations are ongoing. Notably, Din's wife and son have also been detained for questioning, and the sum of Rs 6,000 paid by the terrorists has been recovered from him.

