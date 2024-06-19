Journalist Faces FIR for Highlighting Power Outage
A case against journalist Revathi P was registered for her social media claim about a seven-hour power cut in L B Nagar. Police allege it defamed the Telangana government and TGSPDCL. The journalist accuses the authorities of harassing her and suppressing press freedom.
In a controversial move, journalist Revathi P faces an FIR for alleging a seven-hour power outage in Telangana's L B Nagar area, a claim officials say is baseless. The complaint, filed by an Assistant Engineer of TGSPDCL, accuses her of defamation.
The FIR cites IPC Section 505 and the Information Technology Act. Officials claim no such outage occurred, and allege Revathi's post was false and aimed at tarnishing the state's image.
Revathi, defending her stance on social media, questions the swift police action against her and challenges leaders to safeguard press freedom. She has tagged prominent political figures seeking their support against what she claims is an attempt to silence her.
