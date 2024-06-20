Left Menu

Special Branch Constable Suspended Over POCSO Act Violation

A special branch constable from Thane has been suspended after being booked under the POCSO Act and section 354 of the IPC for assault. His actions have severely tarnished the image of the police force, leading to his suspension by orders of the DCP, Special Branch.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:09 IST
A special branch constable in Thane has been suspended following charges under provisions of the POCSO Act, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The constable was also charged under section 354 of the IPC for assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty on March 27, leading to his subsequent arrest.

He remained in judicial custody until June 7. The offence has severely damaged the reputation of the police force, prompting the DCP of the Special Branch to order his suspension.

