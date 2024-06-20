Aligarh Lynching Sparks Communal Tension, Police On High Alert
After the lynching of Fareed in Aligarh's Mamu Bhanja locality, communal tension erupted. Six suspects have been arrested. Authorities, including Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar and Aligarh chief mufti Khalid Hameed, are working to maintain peace. Investigations continue based on CCTV footage while police are on high alert.
A day after tension gripped Aligarh over the lynching of Fareed, police and district administration remained vigilant to uphold law and order. The incident has sparked significant communal concern.
Authorities arrested six individuals following a fatal mob attack on Fareed in Aligarh's Mamu Bhanja locality. Communal tension surged following the incident.
Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar confirmed that the situation is peaceful but under close observation. Aligarh's chief mufti Khalid Hameed has called for peace and urged a thorough investigation without political influence.
Fareed's family reported that he was attacked over theft suspicions while returning home from work. Police arrived as the situation escalated and rushed Fareed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The authorities have deployed extra forces in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.
