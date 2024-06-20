Left Menu

Aligarh Lynching Sparks Communal Tension, Police On High Alert

After the lynching of Fareed in Aligarh's Mamu Bhanja locality, communal tension erupted. Six suspects have been arrested. Authorities, including Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar and Aligarh chief mufti Khalid Hameed, are working to maintain peace. Investigations continue based on CCTV footage while police are on high alert.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:07 IST
Aligarh Lynching Sparks Communal Tension, Police On High Alert
Fareed
  • Country:
  • India

A day after tension gripped Aligarh over the lynching of Fareed, police and district administration remained vigilant to uphold law and order. The incident has sparked significant communal concern.

Authorities arrested six individuals following a fatal mob attack on Fareed in Aligarh's Mamu Bhanja locality. Communal tension surged following the incident.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar confirmed that the situation is peaceful but under close observation. Aligarh's chief mufti Khalid Hameed has called for peace and urged a thorough investigation without political influence.

Fareed's family reported that he was attacked over theft suspicions while returning home from work. Police arrived as the situation escalated and rushed Fareed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The authorities have deployed extra forces in sensitive areas to prevent further unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024