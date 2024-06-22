Left Menu

Eid-ul-Adha Controversy: Man Booked for Allegedly Posting Animal Slaughter Video

A man has been booked for allegedly posting a video of animal slaughter for Eid-ul-Adha on social media, causing Hindu activists led by Mahant Yashvir Maharaj to threaten protests. The police, however, found no evidence of cow slaughter. The man faces charges under IPC Sections 153A and 505(2).

A man has been booked for allegedly posting a video of animal slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha, sparking controversy, officials said on Saturday.

Hindu activists, headed by Mahant Yashvir Maharaj, have warned of protests on June 24, claiming the video depicted cow slaughter and demanding serious action. Superintendent of Police Abhishek clarified that their investigation revealed no evidence of cow slaughter.

The accused is charged under IPC Sections 153A and 505(2) for promoting enmity and discord between different religious groups, police stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

