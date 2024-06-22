Eid-ul-Adha Controversy: Man Booked for Allegedly Posting Animal Slaughter Video

A man has been booked for allegedly posting a video of animal slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha, sparking controversy, officials said on Saturday.

Hindu activists, headed by Mahant Yashvir Maharaj, have warned of protests on June 24, claiming the video depicted cow slaughter and demanding serious action. Superintendent of Police Abhishek clarified that their investigation revealed no evidence of cow slaughter.

The accused is charged under IPC Sections 153A and 505(2) for promoting enmity and discord between different religious groups, police stated.

