NCB Busts Major Drug Syndicate in Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate, seizing 111 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 crore in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the bust, an official disclosed on Monday.

According to an NCB official from the Mumbai zonal unit, the Pune-based syndicate was deeply involved in illicit trafficking of ganja and other narcotics, importing them from Odisha for distribution across Mumbai and Pune. Through relentless surveillance and other strategic methods, the network was identified and prosecuted.

The official highlighted the difficulties in apprehending the traffickers, who consistently changed their hideouts, routes, and mobile numbers to remain elusive. ''Due to their sophisticated modus operandi, exhaustive and discreet surveillance was employed to gather actionable intelligence,'' he noted. The drugs were found near Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, and the NCB also confiscated two vehicles used for their transportation. The investigation continues.

