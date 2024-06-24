Left Menu

NCB Busts Major Drug Syndicate in Maharashtra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate, seizing 111 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Four suspects were arrested. The gang, involved in trafficking drugs from Odisha to Mumbai and Pune, used frequent changes in hideouts and mobile numbers to evade capture.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:54 IST
NCB Busts Major Drug Syndicate in Maharashtra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate, seizing 111 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 crore in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the bust, an official disclosed on Monday.

According to an NCB official from the Mumbai zonal unit, the Pune-based syndicate was deeply involved in illicit trafficking of ganja and other narcotics, importing them from Odisha for distribution across Mumbai and Pune. Through relentless surveillance and other strategic methods, the network was identified and prosecuted.

The official highlighted the difficulties in apprehending the traffickers, who consistently changed their hideouts, routes, and mobile numbers to remain elusive. ''Due to their sophisticated modus operandi, exhaustive and discreet surveillance was employed to gather actionable intelligence,'' he noted. The drugs were found near Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, and the NCB also confiscated two vehicles used for their transportation. The investigation continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024