New Caledonia's Kanak Leader Demands Justice Amid Tensions
In the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia, pro-independence activists demand the return of their leader, Christian Tein, from pretrial detention in mainland France. The movement criticizes French authorities for using 'colonial tactics' and calls for the activists to be judged locally amid simmering tensions.
Members of a pro-independence movement in New Caledonia have issued a strong demand for the 'release and immediate return' of Indigenous Kanak leader Christian Tein, who was transferred to mainland France for pretrial detention following recent deadly unrest.
Tein, a key figure in The Field Action Coordination Unit, was flown out with six other activists after accusations from French authorities of their involvement in orchestrating two weeks of May violence that resulted in nine fatalities and widespread destruction.
'We demand the release and immediate return of our brothers and sisters to be judged in their homeland,' declared the movement, condemning the arrests and transfers as examples of 'colonial tactics' by Macron's government.
