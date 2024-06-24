Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Orders Crackdown on Illegal Pubs in Pune

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take strict action against illegal pubs and demolish structures violating building rules. Renewed efforts are to be made to curb drug peddling in Pune. A recent probe has led to several arrests and suspensions in the local police force.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar to launch a stringent crackdown on illegal pubs and demolish structures in violation of building regulations. This directive aims to make Pune a drug-free city by targeting venues linked to narcotic substances.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced that renewed actions will be taken against drug peddlers, emphasizing that illegal constructions associated with drugs should be bulldozed. This decision follows a viral video from Liquid Leisure Lounge, showing youths with a suspected drug-like substance, bringing renewed focus to pub activities in Pune.

In response, the police arrested eight people, including an event organizer, and the excise department detained six waiters for flouting liquor stock norms at L3. Additionally, four officers from the Shivajinagar police station have been suspended for their alleged involvement. Meanwhile, political leaders are calling for stronger measures to combat pub culture and drug trade in the city.

