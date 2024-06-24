Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Supports Ukraine Amid Crimea Conflict

The U.S. ambassador to Russia was summoned by the Kremlin, which blamed the United States for an attack on Crimea involving American-supplied missiles. The attack resulted in casualties, prompting Russia to warn of potential retaliation. The U.S. maintains that its support for Ukraine is aimed at defending its sovereign territory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:59 IST
Lynne Tracy
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. ambassador to Russia said the United States laments any loss to civilian life after she was summoned to the foreign ministry, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday, adding that Washington provides weapons to Ukraine so it can defend its sovereign territory, including Crimea.

The Kremlin on Monday directly blamed the United States for an attack on Crimea with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles that killed at least four people and injured 151, and Moscow formally warned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy that retaliation would follow.

