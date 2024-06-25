Delhi Water Minister Ends Hunger Strike After Hospitalisation

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has concluded her indefinite hunger strike aimed at addressing the severe water scarcity in the capital after being hospitalised, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced.

During a press conference, Singh revealed that Atishi's health significantly worsened after nearly five days without food, with her blood sugar plunging to dangerous levels of 36 mg/dL, necessitating her admission to LNJP Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Doctors at the hospital cautioned that her condition was critical, demanding immediate medical intervention. She is now in the ICU undergoing various tests, leading to the cessation of her hunger strike.

Singh stated he plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for Delhi's rightful allocation of water from Haryana. This issue will be pushed strongly by AAP and its allies in the coming days.

In recent weeks, Delhi's water share from the Yamuna river was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD, affecting supply. However, according to Singh, the shortfall has lessened to 90 MGD over the past two days.

