Left Menu

Delhi Water Minister Ends Hunger Strike After Hospitalisation

Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her indefinite fast due to water scarcity in the capital after being hospitalised. AAP MP Sanjay Singh informed she was on fast for almost five days, causing her blood sugar to drop critically low. Atishi is currently admitted to the ICU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:22 IST
Delhi Water Minister Ends Hunger Strike After Hospitalisation
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has concluded her indefinite hunger strike aimed at addressing the severe water scarcity in the capital after being hospitalised, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced.

During a press conference, Singh revealed that Atishi's health significantly worsened after nearly five days without food, with her blood sugar plunging to dangerous levels of 36 mg/dL, necessitating her admission to LNJP Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Doctors at the hospital cautioned that her condition was critical, demanding immediate medical intervention. She is now in the ICU undergoing various tests, leading to the cessation of her hunger strike.

Singh stated he plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for Delhi's rightful allocation of water from Haryana. This issue will be pushed strongly by AAP and its allies in the coming days.

In recent weeks, Delhi's water share from the Yamuna river was reduced by Haryana by 100 MGD, affecting supply. However, according to Singh, the shortfall has lessened to 90 MGD over the past two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024