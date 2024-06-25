Left Menu

Entrepreneur Found Dead with Throat Slit in Car near Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border

A 44-year-old entrepreneur, Dipu, was found dead inside his car at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border with his throat slit. Dipu, who was involved in the crusher equipment business, was reportedly carrying Rs 10 lakh cash for a deal. The police are actively investigating the incident.

PTI | Kanyakumari | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:37 IST
Entrepreneur Found Dead with Throat Slit in Car near Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border
In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old entrepreneur was found dead inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, as reported by the police on Tuesday.

An officer from Thuckalay police station disclosed that the individual, identified as Dipu from Thiruvananthapuram, had his throat slit and was discovered lifeless in his vehicle near the inter-state border late on June 24 night. Dipu, who was recently active in the crusher equipment business, seemed to be en route to Pollachi for a deal to purchase a backhoe loader, according to the police.

His wife informed the authorities that he had Rs 10 lakh in cash at the time of his departure. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thuckalay), M Uthayasoorian, confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

