Indians Urged To Stay Cautious Amidst Kenya's Violent Protests

The Indian High Commission in Kenya has issued a strong advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise 'utmost caution' due to violent unrest following the Kenyan parliament's approval of a controversial tax hike bill.

Violent protests have erupted in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, and other major cities, significantly affecting daily life.

According to official estimates, around 20,000 Indians currently reside in Kenya, and they are advised to limit non-essential movement and evade areas of conflict until the situation stabilizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)