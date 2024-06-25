Indians Urged To Stay Cautious Amidst Kenya's Violent Protests
The Indian High Commission in Kenya has advised Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution due to violent protests in Kenya following the passage of a controversial tax-increase bill. Approximately 20,000 Indians reside in Kenya and are urged to restrict movements and avoid protest-affected areas.
Updated: 25-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:40 IST
The Indian High Commission in Kenya has issued a strong advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise 'utmost caution' due to violent unrest following the Kenyan parliament's approval of a controversial tax hike bill.
Violent protests have erupted in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, and other major cities, significantly affecting daily life.
According to official estimates, around 20,000 Indians currently reside in Kenya, and they are advised to limit non-essential movement and evade areas of conflict until the situation stabilizes.
