Left Menu

North Las Vegas Tragedy: Suspect Eric Adams Arrested for Killing Five

North Las Vegas police captured Eric Adams, 57, suspected of shooting and killing five people at an apartment complex. The victims included four women and one man, with a 13-year-old girl critically injured. Police have not disclosed a motive or details of the arrest. Further information is awaited.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 01:02 IST
North Las Vegas Tragedy: Suspect Eric Adams Arrested for Killing Five
Eric Adams

Police in North Las Vegas on Tuesday captured a man they suspect shot and killed five people in an apartment complex, according to local media reports. The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, citing a police statement, said that in addition to the five dead, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

North Las Vegas police did not return requests for comment. Police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 57, according to the Review-Journal. He is suspected of carrying out the shooting late on Monday in two different apartments within the same apartment complex.

Police did not provide details on any possible motive for the shooting, nor did they say when or how they arrested Adams. Names of the victims have not been released, though police said that four women and one man were among those killed, according to the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024