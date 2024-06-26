North Las Vegas Tragedy: Suspect Eric Adams Arrested for Killing Five
North Las Vegas police captured Eric Adams, 57, suspected of shooting and killing five people at an apartment complex. The victims included four women and one man, with a 13-year-old girl critically injured. Police have not disclosed a motive or details of the arrest. Further information is awaited.
Police in North Las Vegas on Tuesday captured a man they suspect shot and killed five people in an apartment complex, according to local media reports. The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper, citing a police statement, said that in addition to the five dead, a 13-year-old girl was also shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
North Las Vegas police did not return requests for comment. Police identified the suspect as Eric Adams, 57, according to the Review-Journal. He is suspected of carrying out the shooting late on Monday in two different apartments within the same apartment complex.
Police did not provide details on any possible motive for the shooting, nor did they say when or how they arrested Adams. Names of the victims have not been released, though police said that four women and one man were among those killed, according to the newspaper.
