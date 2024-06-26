Tamil Nadu Assembly Pushes for Caste-Based Census
The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to initiate a caste-based census alongside the delayed 2021 census. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized its necessity for policy formulation to ensure equal rights in education, economy, and employment. The resolution saw cross-party support, excluding AIADMK members who were absent due to suspension.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday unanimously endorsed a resolution calling on the Centre to expedite a caste-based census alongside the delayed 2021 census. The motion, tabled by Chief Minister M K Stalin, asserts that such a census is essential for developing policies that guarantee equal rights and opportunities in education, economy, and employment for all citizens.
The resolution gained support from legislators across various political parties, including the BJP, and was passed without opposition, following the suspension of principal Opposition AIADMK members for disrupting the assembly proceedings.
Speaker M Appavu confirmed the resolution's unanimous adoption, marking a significant step toward addressing social and economic disparities through comprehensive data collection.
