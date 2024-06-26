Kerala CM Targets Drug Menace, Blames Neo-Liberal Capitalism

In a strong statement on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attributed the rising drug abuse rates to the anarchism perpetuated by neo-liberal capitalism, which he described as 'highly competitive and exploitative.'

On 'World Drug Day,' CM Vijayan underscored the importance of reinforcing anti-drug measures. He pointed to the state's various initiatives, like 'vimukti' and 'no-to-drugs,' spearheaded by the Excise Department.

'Drug consumption is fueled by the anarchy created by highly competitive and exploitative neoliberal capitalism. This system of exploitation and the sense of insecurity that surrounds it must be eradicated,' Vijayan asserted on Facebook. He urged that World Drug Day become a beacon for liberation movements aiming to eliminate exploitation.

