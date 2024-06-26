Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Kashmir's Legal Luminary Linked to 2020 Murder

Mian Abdul Qayoom, former president of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has been remanded in police custody till July 1 for his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of fellow advocate Babar Qadri. The State Investigation Agency collected evidence leading to his arrest.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:37 IST
  • India

A special court in Kashmir has remanded Mian Abdul Qayoom, the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association's Srinagar wing, in police custody until July 1. The remanding follows his arrest on allegations of conspiring in the 2020 murder of fellow advocate Babar Qadri.

Qayoom, a prominent figure associated with the All Party Hurriyat Conference and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, was detained after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) gathered substantial evidence against him. The SIA took over the case in July 2023.

Babar Qadri, a human rights advocate who was often seen on television debates, was fatally shot at his Hawal residence in September 2020. He had survived an earlier assassination attempt in 2018.

