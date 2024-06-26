Anti-Corruption Raids Expose DySP's Alleged Illegal Wealth

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated a series of raids on Wednesday targeting properties allegedly linked to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in both J&K and Himachal Pradesh. This move is part of an ongoing probe into disproportionate assets accumulated by the officer.

According to officials, the DySP is suspected of having acquired substantial wealth, including two hotels in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, valued at crores of rupees, through illicit means.

The raids, currently active, are being carried out at various locations, including Jammu, Kathua, and Manali, as investigators seek to uncover more evidence related to the case.

