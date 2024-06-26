Labour Ministry Probes Discrimination at Foxconn India Plant

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has initiated an investigation following reports that married women are being denied employment at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu.

According to Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, discrimination in hiring based on gender is prohibited, the ministry noted in a statement.

To address the issue, the ministry has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department, which is charged with enforcing the act.

Additionally, the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner's office has been directed to submit its findings to the central ministry.

The labour and employment ministry acknowledges the gravity of the situation reflected in media reports and is taking necessary steps for resolution, it added.

