Left Menu

Labour Ministry Probes Discrimination at Foxconn India Plant

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is investigating reports that married women are being barred from working at Foxconn India's Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu. The ministry referenced Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, which prohibits discrimination in hiring, and has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:38 IST
Labour Ministry Probes Discrimination at Foxconn India Plant
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has initiated an investigation following reports that married women are being denied employment at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu.

According to Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, discrimination in hiring based on gender is prohibited, the ministry noted in a statement.

To address the issue, the ministry has requested a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu labour department, which is charged with enforcing the act.

Additionally, the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner's office has been directed to submit its findings to the central ministry.

The labour and employment ministry acknowledges the gravity of the situation reflected in media reports and is taking necessary steps for resolution, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024