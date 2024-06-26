Left Menu

Ambala Woman Partially Blinded in Chemical Attack by Biker

A woman in Ambala lost partial vision after a bike-borne man allegedly threw a chemical on her. The incident occurred as she was returning home with her family at night. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect, and a police case has been registered.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:09 IST
Ambala Woman Partially Blinded in Chemical Attack by Biker
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Ambala, a woman has partially lost her vision after an unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly threw a chemical substance at her eyes. The attack occurred on the night of June 22 while she was returning home with her family, police reported on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged at the Ambala City police station, the victim, along with her husband and children, was returning from Gurudwara Manji Sahib at around 11 PM when the assault took place. The perpetrator managed to flee the scene, with the family unable to note the license plate due to poor visibility.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated an investigation to apprehend the suspect. The victim has consulted a private doctor and has been advised to undergo surgery due to the severity of her injuries.

The police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024