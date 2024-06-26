Ambala Woman Partially Blinded in Chemical Attack by Biker

In a shocking incident in Ambala, a woman has partially lost her vision after an unidentified man on a motorcycle allegedly threw a chemical substance at her eyes. The attack occurred on the night of June 22 while she was returning home with her family, police reported on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged at the Ambala City police station, the victim, along with her husband and children, was returning from Gurudwara Manji Sahib at around 11 PM when the assault took place. The perpetrator managed to flee the scene, with the family unable to note the license plate due to poor visibility.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated an investigation to apprehend the suspect. The victim has consulted a private doctor and has been advised to undergo surgery due to the severity of her injuries.

The police are urging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to aid in the investigation.

