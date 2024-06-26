Man Lynched in Palghar District Over Theft Suspicion

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 23-year-old man, Vijay alias Abishek Joginder Soni, was brutally beaten to death on Wednesday morning by a group of around 10 individuals who suspected him of theft.

The tragic event unfolded around 6.30 am in the Velai Pada area of Nalasopara, where the group encountered Soni and, suspecting criminal intentions, mercilessly beat him with sticks. The violence left him fatally injured, according to an official from the Pelhar police station.

Passers-by discovered his body and quickly notified the police. As of now, no arrests have been made, and an ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details about the tragic incident.

