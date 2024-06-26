Knife-Wielding Man Fatally Stabs Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident that has rocked Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, a knife-wielding man fatally stabbed his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend in broad daylight on Wednesday. Onlookers watched in horror but failed to intervene as the tragedy unfolded.

CCTV cameras caught the horrific sequence, showing the man, Durgesh Prajapati (28), confronting the young woman, Ranjana Yadav, and repeatedly stabbing her. Despite the presence of bystanders, no one stepped in to stop the attack.

The perpetrator fled the scene but was later apprehended in the Marwahi area. Superintendent of Police Bhavna Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)