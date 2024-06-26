Left Menu

Governor vs Speaker: The Swearing-In Standoff in West Bengal

The deadlock over the swearing-in of two newly elected TMC legislators in West Bengal persists as Governor C V Ananda Bose and Speaker Biman Banerjee clash over the venue and conduct of the oath-taking ceremony. The dispute has led to a stalemate, with legislators planning further protests.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:16 IST
The constitutional standoff over the swearing-in of newly elected TMC legislators escalated on Wednesday, as West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose revealed his authority to decide the oath-taking procedure. Governor Bose's preference for the Raj Bhavan over the legislative assembly clashed with Speaker Biman Banerjee's insistence on the latter venue.

Bose cited an 'objectionable letter' from Banerjee, undermining the governor's dignity, as the reason behind the impasse. The stalemate led Governor Bose to leave for New Delhi, prompting further protests from the legislators.

In a letter to the Speaker, Governor Bose suggested nominating the senior-most SC or ST member for the ceremony, a proposal rejected by the Speaker. Displeased with the situation, Speaker Banerjee accused the governor of creating an 'ego battle' and vowed to seek legal advice.

