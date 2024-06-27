U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Philippine Security Amidst South China Sea Tensions
The United States reiterated its support for the Philippines' security in light of China's actions in the South China Sea following discussions between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart Eduardo Año. They addressed concerns over China's aggressive stance against the Philippines' maritime operations near Second Thomas Shoal.
The United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines' security amid China's actions in the South China Sea, the White House said on Thursday after talks between the two countries' national security advisers.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Philippine counterpart, Eduardo Año, on Wednesday "discussed shared concerns over the People's Republic of China's dangerous and escalatory actions against the Philippines' lawful maritime operations near Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea," the White House said in a statement.
