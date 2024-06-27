Man Caught Dumping Beheaded Wife's Body in River

In a shocking turn of events, Arbaz was apprehended while attempting to dispose of his wife Chahat's decapitated body, police reported on Thursday.

Arbaz, who married 21-year-old Chahat from Uttarakhand just six months ago, had been living in a rented room without his family's knowledge.

Police stated that Arbaz killed Chahat with a sharp-edged object and dismembered her a week ago. He, along with his friend Shahrukh, was caught red-handed at the Kali river in Niyazipur village. A key piece of evidence, the murder weapon, has been recovered.

