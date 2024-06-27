Left Menu

Man Caught Dumping Beheaded Wife's Body in River

Arbaz was caught attempting to dispose of his wife Chahat's body, whom he had brutally beheaded and dismembered. The couple had been living in secrecy for six months. Police captured Arbaz and his accomplice, Shahrukh, at Kali river. The murder weapon has been recovered.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:20 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Arbaz was apprehended while attempting to dispose of his wife Chahat's decapitated body, police reported on Thursday.

Arbaz, who married 21-year-old Chahat from Uttarakhand just six months ago, had been living in a rented room without his family's knowledge.

Police stated that Arbaz killed Chahat with a sharp-edged object and dismembered her a week ago. He, along with his friend Shahrukh, was caught red-handed at the Kali river in Niyazipur village. A key piece of evidence, the murder weapon, has been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

