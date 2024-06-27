CBI Charges Former DGPs and Officials in Nambi Narayanan ISRO Espionage Case

The CBI has officially filed a chargesheet against two former Director Generals of Police (DGPs), Siby Mathews of Kerala and R B Sreekumar of Gujarat, along with three other retired police officials, in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the infamous 1994 ISRO espionage case.

Three years subsequent to the Supreme Court's directions in 2021, the CBI has moved ahead with its chargesheet against then Deputy Inspector General of Police Mathews, who led the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the case, and Sreekumar, who was a Deputy Director in the Intelligence Bureau at the time. The charges also include P S Jayaprakash, K K Joshua, and S Vijayan, who held various police positions during the investigation.

The central agency has charged these officials under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, and fabricating evidence. The initial case against Narayanan, a crucial figure in ISRO's cryogenic project, was found to be baseless, leading to significant questions about the conduct of the involved police officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)