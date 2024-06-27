CIR Sues OpenAI and Microsoft Over Unauthorized Content Use

The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) has initiated legal action against ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its primary business partner, Microsoft. The lawsuit represents a significant development in the ongoing legal confrontation between news organizations and AI platforms over unauthorized use of journalistic content.

CIR, known for producing Mother Jones and Reveal, claims OpenAI leveraged its content without permission or compensation, thereby violating copyrights. The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, highlights the risks posed by AI-generated article summaries to publishers. 'It's immensely dangerous,' asserted Monika Bauerlein, CIR's CEO, emphasizing the potential loss of reader engagement and financial support for their journalism.

This lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal challenges that OpenAI and Microsoft face, including actions from The New York Times and authors like John Grisham. While some news organizations have opted to collaborate with OpenAI by signing compensatory agreements, CIR continues to contest the exploitation of its content under the guise of 'fair use.'

