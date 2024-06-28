Cocaine Haul: 2,000 Grams Seized from Ghanaian Passenger in Chennai

In a significant drug bust, over 2,000 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 21 crore was intercepted at Chennai International Airport. The narcotics, concealed in the luggage and footwear of a woman passenger from Ghana, were seized on June 26.

The Customs department's intelligence officers apprehended the woman following a tip-off, discovering 2,095 grams of cocaine during a thorough search. The Principal Commissioner of Customs, R Srinivasa Naik, confirmed the seizure in a statement.

Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the culprit is currently held in Central Prison, Puzhal awaiting further legal proceedings.

