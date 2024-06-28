Left Menu

Cocaine Haul: 2,000 Grams Seized from Ghanaian Passenger in Chennai

Over 2,000 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21 crore was seized from a passenger arriving from Ghana at Chennai International Airport. The woman, carrying the narcotics in her luggage and footwear, was apprehended and has been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:29 IST
Cocaine Haul: 2,000 Grams Seized from Ghanaian Passenger in Chennai
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, over 2,000 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 21 crore was intercepted at Chennai International Airport. The narcotics, concealed in the luggage and footwear of a woman passenger from Ghana, were seized on June 26.

The Customs department's intelligence officers apprehended the woman following a tip-off, discovering 2,095 grams of cocaine during a thorough search. The Principal Commissioner of Customs, R Srinivasa Naik, confirmed the seizure in a statement.

Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the culprit is currently held in Central Prison, Puzhal awaiting further legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024