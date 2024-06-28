Cocaine Haul: 2,000 Grams Seized from Ghanaian Passenger in Chennai
Over 2,000 grams of cocaine worth Rs 21 crore was seized from a passenger arriving from Ghana at Chennai International Airport. The woman, carrying the narcotics in her luggage and footwear, was apprehended and has been detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, over 2,000 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 21 crore was intercepted at Chennai International Airport. The narcotics, concealed in the luggage and footwear of a woman passenger from Ghana, were seized on June 26.
The Customs department's intelligence officers apprehended the woman following a tip-off, discovering 2,095 grams of cocaine during a thorough search. The Principal Commissioner of Customs, R Srinivasa Naik, confirmed the seizure in a statement.
Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the culprit is currently held in Central Prison, Puzhal awaiting further legal proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Merck Foundation Transforms Ghana's Medical Landscape with 146 Scholarships
World Bank and Solidaridad Partner to Enhance Social Inclusion in Ghana's Cocoa Forest REDD+ Program
Ghana Faces Power Cuts Amid Gas Supply Disruption from Nigeria
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Crores Worth of Narcotics Seized
Massive Drug Seizure in Assam: Rs 6 Crore Worth Narcotics Confiscated