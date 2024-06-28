30 Muslims Voluntarily Embrace Hinduism in Indore

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a noteworthy incident unfolded as 30 Muslims converted to Hinduism, a local social organization reported on Friday.

The conversions were conducted under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, as confirmed by Sam Pawri, president of Sajha Sanskriti Manch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma stated that no complaints of coercion have been received, emphasizing that any such reports will be met with appropriate legal action.

