30 Muslims Voluntarily Embrace Hinduism in Indore

In a significant event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 30 Muslims have voluntarily converted to Hinduism under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021. The conversion, conducted without any coercion, was reported by Sajha Sanskriti Manch. Participants submitted affidavits to the district administration confirming their voluntary decision.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:09 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a noteworthy incident unfolded as 30 Muslims converted to Hinduism, a local social organization reported on Friday.

The conversions were conducted under the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, as confirmed by Sam Pawri, president of Sajha Sanskriti Manch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma stated that no complaints of coercion have been received, emphasizing that any such reports will be met with appropriate legal action.

