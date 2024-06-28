Naidu Slams YSRCP's Handling of Polavaram Project

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of causing more damage to Andhra Pradesh with their mishandling of the Polavaram Project than the state's bifurcation itself. Speaking at the Secretariat on Friday, Naidu cited significant setbacks and financial mismanagement around the project.

Naidu revealed that the project, which saw 72% completion under his TDP government from 2014 to 2019, witnessed a mere 4% progress in civil works over the last five years under YSRCP. 'The destruction caused by Jagan between 2019 and 2024 has turned into a curse for the state,' Naidu said while presenting a white paper on the project.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Polavaram Project holds the capability to store 194 tmc of water, irrigate 7.2 lakh acres, and generate 960 MW of hydropower, among other benefits. He also mentioned that Rs 11,762 crore was spent during his tenure, contrasting it with the Rs 4,167 crore spent by the YSRCP government.

